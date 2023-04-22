Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, TPB Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 148,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 65,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $396.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

