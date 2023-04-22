Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $47.72 million and $41,912.43 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

