Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Rating) shot up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 12,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 21,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Guangshen Railway Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.
