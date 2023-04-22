Hancock Whitney Corp Has $7.01 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,529 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. 6,920,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

