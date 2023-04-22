Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,415 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 52,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $331.09. The stock had a trading volume of 925,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.77 and its 200-day moving average is $304.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $335.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,377 shares of company stock worth $23,883,444 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

