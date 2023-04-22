Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,839. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $173.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

