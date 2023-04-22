Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 59,858 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,858 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $43,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. 13,175,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,022. The stock has a market cap of $442.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.