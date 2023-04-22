Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,013,273 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

