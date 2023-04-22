HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94, RTT News reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $17.25-18.55 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $281.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.29.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.87.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.