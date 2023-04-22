Head-To-Head Survey: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) vs. ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Veritex pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Veritex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 29.13% 10.31% 1.30% ChoiceOne Financial Services 26.52% 13.84% 1.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritex and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Veritex and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $502.23 million 1.91 $146.32 million $2.71 6.54 ChoiceOne Financial Services $89.13 million 2.13 $23.64 million $3.15 8.00

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Veritex and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 2 1 0 2.33 ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.63%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritex beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

