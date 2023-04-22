Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.70.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,219. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

