Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 5.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

CP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,245. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

