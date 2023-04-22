Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Shares Up 15.9%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) shot up 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 1,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of technology for commercial and packaging printing. The company operates under the following segments: Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions. Print Solutions segment comprises the client categories Digital, Commercial, Industrial and Print Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HBGRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.