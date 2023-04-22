Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $184.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.81.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.56. Hess has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Hess by 65.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.