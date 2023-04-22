HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25.11 Million

HI (HI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, HI has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $214,612.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,281.50 or 1.00103680 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

