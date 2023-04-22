Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Down 9.6% in March

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.51. 222,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.