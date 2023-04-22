Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 212.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of HIW opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

