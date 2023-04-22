Homestead Advisers Corp Acquires 2,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $77,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,227,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,056. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.