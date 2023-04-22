Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

