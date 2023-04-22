Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

