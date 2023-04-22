IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

IDACORP has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IDACORP by 70.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Further Reading

