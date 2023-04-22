IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Trading Down 5.7%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 42,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 27,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on IDW Media from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

IDW Media Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Trading of IDW Media

IDW Media ( NYSE:IDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDW Media stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) by 114,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of IDW Media worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

