Ignite Planners LLC Invests $428,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

Illumina stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $334.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

