Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 10,831 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin Stock Performance

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $114.39.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.