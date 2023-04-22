Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 6,165 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.