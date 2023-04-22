Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS opened at $459.87 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

