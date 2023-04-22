Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

