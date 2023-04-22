Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after buying an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,756,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,337 shares of company stock worth $78,775,432. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

MRNA stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

