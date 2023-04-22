Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

