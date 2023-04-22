Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.82 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

