Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.74 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,372 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

