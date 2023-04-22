Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 174.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,952 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

NYSE PRU opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $120.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.