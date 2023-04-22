Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 121,833 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,833 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

