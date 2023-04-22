Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 13,881 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $288.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $413.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average of $293.70.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

