Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac Price Performance

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO opened at $719.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $687.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $728.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.