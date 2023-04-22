Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

