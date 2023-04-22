Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering Price Performance

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.35. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Immuneering

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Immuneering by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Immuneering by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.