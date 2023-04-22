Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Immuneering Price Performance
NASDAQ IMRX opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.35. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
