Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.59. 577,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Immunocore by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at $196,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.