Immutable X Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $559.27 million and $21.95 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

