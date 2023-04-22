Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Down 0.6%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMNGet Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 1,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOMN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

