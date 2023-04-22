IndiGG Price Tops $0.0448 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $56,562.79 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

