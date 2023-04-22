Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,742,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,227,296 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Infosys worth $283,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

