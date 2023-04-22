Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $37,676.92 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $37,676.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,282.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $29,440.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRDA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after buying an additional 534,552 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 82,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

