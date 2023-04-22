Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $1,616,750.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

