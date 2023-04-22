Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $1,616,750.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00.
Inari Medical Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NARI opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.