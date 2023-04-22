Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $1,616,750.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 14th, William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NARI opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

