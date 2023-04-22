Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Sells $66,432.17 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $286.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

