Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

