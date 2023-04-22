International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 2.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.73. 6,725,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

