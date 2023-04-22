Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.42 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $28.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $5.57 or 0.00020138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,963,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,959,687 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

