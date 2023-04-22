Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
INTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,191. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.
Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.
