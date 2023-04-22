Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,191. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

