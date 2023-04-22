Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)
