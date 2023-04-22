Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,159.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

